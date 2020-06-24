AllHipHop
21 Savage, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane & Others Victimized By WalMart's Bling Master Series! LOL!

illseed

WalMart is coming up in the rap game, but 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane say they are doing it all wrong!

(AllHipHop Rumors) It looks like Walmart has seen the value of Hip Hop. The companies website has adopted a number of rappers that have expensive bling bling (whenever I can say "bling bling," I do. Word to BG!) in their real life. The only thing is, Walmart is offering the same items for under $50 a piece. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, you can get find jewelry that looks like the chains of 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, and Lil Baby as well. I am so out of touch with the culture right now, I only know what Meek Mill's jewelry situation is like, to be honest. However, I would say that this has caused an uproar in the Rap community, but that’s not such a bad thing, because it has gotten Walmart's online destination quite a lot of attention.

What I think is going on, is similar to what goes on on Amazon.com. There are third-party companies and then there are people that send stuff to the website and sell on the platform. I am assuming but do not know for sure, that Walmarts website takes a piece of each transaction. This also makes their website a hot SPOT to get cheap, cheap bling to put on your neck until it turns your flesh green. Who would not want that?

The good thing is that most of these rappers are not taking it too seriously and are simply laughing at the products on the website in their name. However, I think they should look into either getting some dollars off of these products or figuring out a way to sell it themselves. Money is money. 

((Update: Kodak Black and potentially others are looking to sue Walmart over the infraction.))

