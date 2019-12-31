AllHipHop
50 Cent And French Montana Bicker Over Expensive Cars!

Is 50 Cent just hating or is this the beginning of some rich dude war with French Montana?

(AllHipHop Rumors) 50 Cent and French Montana go way back! Remember when 50 "found" where DJ Khaled's mom worked and they recorded her sleeping on the job? Well, it was reportedly the one and only French Montana that provided that video footage to 50 Cent. Well, many years later, the dudes have gone off and turned into enemies! I am not sure where this came from, but French Montana posted himself leaving the hospital in a "new" car. French said "new Buggatti," but it seems like 50 Cent saw it differently than the rest of us. He went straight at French, saying that the"new" Buggati was actually about 10 years old. 

Look at how it played out:

Why in the world would Fif say these hurtful things?

"50centVerifiedI’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, 😆that’s a 2008 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac#starzgettheapp #abcforlifeee"

He hurt my feelings with these damning words! I know 50 Cent felt a way! On top of that, he went back and forth on Twitter and IG!

And then French came back like "What the hell...My car is dope!!!" He also dissed 50 to.

French Montana 50 Cent
French Montana 50 Cent

Well - that just got 50 Cent going even more. 

What kind of beef is this? And then look at the last jab 50 Cent delivers to French Montana. 

I hope we can leave this stuff in 2019. I am wondering why we can't all get along like Rodney King!

Just as I added this, Frenchie dropped a bit of ether on IG.

Wait...it gets worse!

One thing is for sure, I don't want to get into any beef with 50 Cent. I drive a car that costs less than a ring on his finger. And that's my word. So, Fif...leave me alone, because I ain't got it. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
realest357
realest357

50 just telling truth...French can bs us, but not people wh jhave $....cars over 10yrs old

