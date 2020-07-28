50 Cent Issues Megan Thee Stallion An Apology

Something happened that almost never happens - 50 Cent says sorry.

(AllHipHop Rumors) 50 Cent has apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for making fun of her getting shot allegedly by Tory Lanez. The apology comes after Megan Thee Stallion took to social media for the first time since the alleged incident.

"Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,🤦‍♂️ It sounded so crazy@theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. 🤷🏽‍♂️."

50 Cent is known for being a troll on social media and continually berates celebrities with impunity. But this time he seems like he genuinely feels bad about belittling Megan Thee Stallion after getting shot in both of her feet. It has been a long time, but one might remember that 50 Cent himself was supposedly shot upwards of nine times in an attempt to kill him. So the irony was not lost when he was making fun of Megan getting blasted.

By the way, I do not believe he thought it was "fake" - lol! he just did the right thing.

By the way, today is Tory Lanez's birthday and this is also the same day that Megan chooses to speak out. I don’t think there is an ounce of irony in this occurrence. I think it is a well-timed, well-placed message to the Canadian MC. On the flipside, Tory Lanez is as quiet as a mute church mouse and has said literally nothing whatsoever.