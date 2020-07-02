50 Cent Places Threat On Pop Smoke's Label Guy!

50 Cent is probably not serious, but you never know with this guy!

(AllHipHop Rumors) 50 Cent went in there and cleaned things up quickly over the controversy surrounding Pop Smoke's official album cover Mr. Off-White Virgil Abloh tried to create the ideal album cover for a pop smokes posthumous release but failed. The Internet let him know that he was way off the mark with this one and then 50 Cent took the mantle and has created a number of versions via his network. He empowered his following and charged them with making the new artwork and that has proved to be very embarrassing in some ways to those that have gotten Pop Smoke to a place of extreme popularity.

Pop Smoke was the leader, in a lot of ways, of the Brooklyn Drill movement and he garnered a lot of attention. Unfortunately, when he went out to LA he made critical mistakes that may have led to his demise. Now, 50 Cent is not having any of that. But it seems he is saying that folks are not carrying the weight. Steven Victor is someone that most people may not know who he is, but he’s a good guy that has been in the industry for many years. 50 Cent name-checked him in the Instagram post about Pop Smoke where he actually presents a really dope cover for the album. It seems like people are feeling it and are ready to see it when it drops along with the album tonight. I wasn’t the biggest Pop Smoke fan, but I have to say that I’m interested in the energy surrounding this project. I will definitely check it out as if you cared. As far as the threat against Steve Victor, I am sure 50 Cent is not serious. But it does make one pause.