50 Cent Plans To Sue French Montana! See Why!

(AllHipHop Rumors) 50 Cent and French Montana have started the year off in a most petty way. They were fighting over a car that was worth millions. Me? I am out there with my Ford putt-putting along! Anyway, the sad fact is they are rich beyond my wildest dreams and yet, doing the most for the world to see.

As I told you, French did something in retaliation that I didn't like. He put a spoiler of 50's hit show "Power" on his Instagram before the airing of the show. I didn't see it until after I saw the show so I didn't care. But, Fofty cares!

Sadly, this has now devolved into a legal case with French and 50 Cent. 50 Cent is looking to go at French legally for posting the image of one of the main characters burn to a crisp! I hope you saw it! MediaTakeOut has the scoop, "What French did was outrageous and illegal, we're going after him. It's pretty cut and dry, from a legal standpoint. He's going to have to pay millions for this."

What is crazier is that French has not taken down the clip in question yet. I guess it is too late, so here it is if you wanna see it.

French has been calling 50 everything from rat to dinosaur. I wonder if "this is 50's" way of making him pay for the insults? Last time I reported on this the homie French was about to take it to Fiddy lyrically. Now, he is going to make a battle rap for the courtroom. Perhaps he needs to hire The Cochran Firm!

Oh boy.....