AllHipHop
Login

50 Cent Plans To Sue French Montana! See Why!

illseed
by

50 Cent's beef with French Montana has just jumped the cockroach!

(AllHipHop Rumors) 50 Cent and French Montana have started the year off in a most petty way. They were fighting over a car that was worth millions. Me? I am out there with my Ford putt-putting along! Anyway, the sad fact is they are rich beyond my wildest dreams and yet, doing the most for the world to see.  

As I told you, French did something in retaliation that I didn't like. He put a spoiler of 50's hit show "Power" on his Instagram before the airing of the show. I didn't see it until after I saw the show so I didn't care. But, Fofty cares! 

Sadly, this has now devolved into a legal case with French and 50 Cent. 50 Cent is looking to go at French legally for posting the image of one of the main characters burn to a crisp! I hope you saw it! MediaTakeOut has the scoop, "What French did was outrageous and illegal, we're going after him. It's pretty cut and dry, from a legal standpoint. He's going to have to pay millions for this."

What is crazier is that French has not taken down the clip in question yet. I guess it is too late, so here it is if you wanna see it. 

French has been calling 50 everything from rat to dinosaur. I wonder if "this is 50's" way of making him pay for the insults? Last time I reported on this the homie French was about to take it to Fiddy lyrically. Now, he is going to make a battle rap for the courtroom. Perhaps he needs to hire The Cochran Firm!

Oh boy.....

Comments
Is Lil Boosie A Brother In Kappa Alpha Psi?
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUNo disrespect toward the Kappas or the Lady AkA's (with they fine asses), but y'all better leave Boosie the fukk…
Joe Budden Says He “Understands” Why Kevin Hart Cheated
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
The Internet Slams Jillian Michaels For Obesity Comments Made Towards Lizzo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXshe's brought up the physical health implications of being that overweight - Lizzo might emotionally be fine but there…
Did Bhad Bhabie Change Her Race? Throws Boxer Under The Bus!
illseed
illseed
1
15
Last Reply· by
JohnMtlele
JohnMtlele WT! is wrong with yo' https://mzansimp3.com/killer-kau-dj-stylagang-jaiva-ungasukebondeni-ft-mark-khoza/…
R. Kelly's Chicks Fighting On IG!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Apryl Jones & Fizz May Have Called It Quits
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
Meechdog07
Meechdog07No you shouldn't date your ex s friend you have to have boundaries for those of you that it's ok let it happen to you…
Erica Mena Receives Death Threats & Backlash Following Love and Hip Hop Episode
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Antonio Brown Got Some Secret Beef With Logan Paul
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
What IS Going On: Diddy And Future...Hang Out?
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedThere's clearly no problem - DUH.
Did French Montana Have Beef With Meek Mill? And When Will We Hear His 50 Cent Diss?
illseed
illseed
Comment