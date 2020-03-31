AllHipHop
50 Cent Talks Sh#t About Drake's Son

illseed

You know what? Even Drake ain't gonna stand for this diss of Adonis!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I thought 50 Cent was chilling! But I guess not! The G-Unit mogul  really jumped in on Drake's cute son, even though we are in the middle of a pandemic

As you may know, Drake unveiled his son, the one that Pusha-T told us about before it was time. And, the lil guy is cute as a button! 

Take a gander:

Now, 50 Cent has really turned into the bad guy! Look what he posted:

I have to say, there are plenty of people that allege 50 is NOT dissing Drake or the baby. That would be really low so maybe it is just a weird compliment saying the baby boy looks like his Jewish granny. There are many worse things 50 could say. I guess my thing is why say something that could be misinterpreted. 

I will leave it alone.

