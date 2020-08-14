6ix9ine Scripts Fan Encounter In Los Angeles, And Injured Arm

Tekashi 69 continues to test the streets with his "brolic" security force.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tekashi is really pushing to let people know he can walk the streets any old way he wants. I think this is going to be a gross era. He clearly does not understand that things change fast.

I am sure he is on top for now if this is what you call being on top is. But, at some point, this is going to wane. I am sure he knows nobody truly respects him, but in this cult of celebrity , he's a huge star. ANYWAY, there was some sort of encounter where he was walking in some sort of all, when suddenly a fan spots him. They take a picture and keep it moving.

The whole thing looked scripted to me. I could be wrong. Check out.

Mysonne didn't let him off the hook when he decided to disrespect Nipsey THE GREAT!