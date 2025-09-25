A$AP Rocky Teases Possible Secret Marriage To Rihanna While Expecting Baby No. 3

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky hinted he may already be married to Rihanna as the couple prepares to welcome their third child and hopes for a baby girl.

A$AP Rocky tossed a curveball into the ongoing rumors about his relationship with Rihanna by hinting they may already be husband and wife as they await the arrival of their third child.

During an interview published Tuesday (September 23) by Elle, the Harlem-born rapper was asked about his thoughts on becoming a husband.

His answer raised eyebrows. “How you know I’m not already a husband?” he said, laughing. “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

The cryptic reply only added more fuel to long-standing speculation that the couple may have already tied the knot behind closed doors. The two music powerhouses have been romantically linked since around 2020 and are already parents to sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

Rocky also shared that he’s hoping their next child will be their first daughter.

“We’re praying for a girl,” he told Elle. “I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

The couple has kept their home life mostly under wraps, choosing to focus on their relationship and parenting rather than their public personas.

“We don’t talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day,” Rocky said. “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other s###.”

Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the Met Gala in New York City in May, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet.

The pair’s relationship started as a friendship and creative partnership, dating back to their 2013 musical collaboration. After years of dating rumors and public appearances, they confirmed their relationship in 2021.