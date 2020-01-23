Angela Simmons Breaks Down In Tears In Emotional Conversation With Her Son!

In a very emotional clip, premiering on tonight’s episode of "Growing Up Hip Hop," Angela Simmons talks about having to explain the death of his father Sutton Tennyson, her ex-fiancé.

Sutton died in 2018 after being shot 13 times right outside of his Atlanta home. Simmons and Sutton welcomed their baby boy in September 2016 before their engagement a few months earlier in April, but split in December 2017.

While having a conversation with her life coach, Chenoa Maxwell, Simmons can’t hold back tears as she discusses her son asking her about his dad and if he is alive.

She reveals how hard it was having to talk to him about it at such a young age, especially while still grieving herself.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs tonight on WE tv.