Apryl Jones & Fizz May Have Called It Quits

(AllHipHop Rumors) Looks like Apryl and Fizz have called it quits at least that what it seems according to their Instagram accounts; Both have unfollowed each other.

Moniece is probably somewhere smiling from ear to ear right now.

The two still have pictures up, but you know that takes time to take down. We all know once the pictures are deleted that’s it.

No one was here for their relationship on Love and Hip Hop or on the internet calling her a homie hopper and all types of sh*t.

What y’all think? Think they broke up?