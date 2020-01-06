AllHipHop
Login

Apryl Jones & Fizz May Have Called It Quits

Simone Grant
by

Apryl and Fizz were just in love around the holidays, now they may have broken up for the New Year.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Looks like Apryl and Fizz have called it quits at least that what it seems according to their Instagram accounts; Both have unfollowed each other.

A2387E86-EFB6-4DC6-9BA5-341D4AF3C46D
E6814E2E-FFD7-4DCE-807E-3158B2EED05D

Moniece is probably somewhere smiling from ear to ear right now. 

The two still have pictures up, but you know that takes time to take down. We all know once the pictures are deleted that’s it.

No one was here for their relationship on Love and Hip Hop or on the internet calling her a homie hopper and all types of sh*t.

What y’all think? Think they broke up?

Comments
Did Bhad Bhabie Change Her Race? Throws Boxer Under The Bus!
illseed
illseed
6
Last Reply· by
Stupidppltoday
StupidppltodayFr this racist shit needs to stop, from all parties.
Did French Montana Have Beef With Meek Mill? And When Will We Hear His 50 Cent Diss?
illseed
illseed
Comment
What IS Going On: Diddy And Future...Hang Out?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinIt is. I wonder sometime's why these websites choose the most jankiest picture's of people for their stories......About…
Tia Kemp Has Some Words For Da Baby Following His Arrest
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
Mad1
Mad1Who the fuck gave you a city bitch He can go wherever he want to go Stupid bitch hating
Bhad Bhabie Puts Adrien Broner On Blast For Sliding In Her DM’s
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUShe should quit trying to be so darn grown and enjoy her childhood, she has the rest of her life to be an adult Slut...…
Black Ink Crew’s Phor Wants Maury Povich’s Help!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Nerochee
NerocheePhor a big dummy
50 Cent And French Montana Bicker Over Expensive Cars!
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaKids, they should grow up https://hiphopza.com/dj-maphorisa-phoyisa-hamba-no-maphorisa-cassper-nyovest-amapiano/
Masika Calls Out Fetty Wap For Being An Absent Father
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
caliman50
caliman50The hoe spread her legs to get the check, well u got the check so shut it
Big Gipp Sets It Off For "Heterosexual Day" - AND PEOPLE GO OFF!
illseed
illseed
11
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameOn the reals this shit is on time. Live your life BUT let people CHOOSE to accept another's lifestyle. The media has…
Did Future Take Lori Harvey On A Baecation?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
caliman50
caliman50This chick gets passes around like a used tire, god damn bitch you must be the stepdaughter