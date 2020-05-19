Are EMINEM And DMX Going To Battle? N.O.R.E. Speaks!

Eminem and DMX emerged around the same time, but will they battle at THIS time?

(AllHipHop Rumors) DMX and Eminem have sold more albums than just about anybody in Hip-Hop. It seems like Nelly and Luda wasn't big enough! Timbo and Swizz are now close to assembling a MASSIVE battle with two favorites of rap.

First of all, we know that DMX really wants to battle Jay-Z and that goes back....WAY BACK to when they were first starting and they battled. This was a battle where the winner was undecided. I think DMX wants to settle the score once and for all. Jay-Z ain't doing these battles. So lets move on.

Now, what is the next best thing? Personally, I say Ja Rule, but the talk is Eminem. It seems like both of the heavies are up to it. Nore says they are, but Jay's name keeps coming up. LOL!

"X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY. HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!”

Who do you have winning!?