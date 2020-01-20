Are Migos About To Part Ways?

(AllHipHop Rumors) We’ve been a fan of the Migos ever since they dropped “Versace” with Drake. That’s when we knew they were going to be something special.

Since their 2008 debut, the group has released three studio albums and 12 mixtapes.

Each member has ventured off and produced music as solo artists and collaborated separately with other artists. They have made names for themselves over these past few years and their caliber is high enough to survive being solo artists. It looks like this might be the case.

Offset posted a picture on Instagram along with the caption, “CULTURE 3 2020/LAST CHAPTER.”

From the looks of this, it seems final. Or maybe this will be the last Culture album? Who knows?

What y’all think? Would you be sad to see Migos part ways?