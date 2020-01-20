AllHipHop
Login

Are Migos About To Part Ways?

Simone Grant
by

Migos might be releasing one more album before the group separates.

(AllHipHop Rumors) We’ve been a fan of the Migos ever since they dropped “Versace” with Drake. That’s when we knew they were going to be something special.

Since their 2008 debut, the group has released three studio albums and 12 mixtapes.

Each member has ventured off and produced music as solo artists and collaborated separately with other artists. They have made names for themselves over these past few years and their caliber is high enough to survive being solo artists. It looks like this might be the case.

Offset posted a picture on Instagram along with the caption, “CULTURE 3 2020/LAST CHAPTER.” 

From the looks of this, it seems final. Or maybe this will be the last Culture album? Who knows?

What y’all think? Would you be sad to see Migos  part ways? 

Is Future Planning On Proposing To Lori Harvey?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://jessynaija.org/lava-lava-tekenya-song/
Is Lil Fizz Trolling Us All With His Latest Move!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79really who gives a shit even this is a weak ass read..
VIDEO: Battle Rapper Gets Beat Up For Allegedly Flirting With Man's Girl
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
Mpvibe
MpvibeThat's bad https://codedtins.com
Rihanna & Billionaire Boyfriend Split After Nearly Three Years
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneJanet managed to collect $200,000,000 after splitting from Wissam Al Mana. Am I the only rancid bastard who thinks…
Future And Lori Harvey Get The Big Co-Sign!
illseed
illseed
6
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi Asherhttps://www.qib.com.ng/linda-ikeji-net-worth/
Future’s Baby’s Mothers Are Sick & Tired Of Him Not Taking Care Of His Responsibilities
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274Stop letting negros bust nutts in u could stop all that there
Yung Joc Spotted Driving For Ride Share App
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
8
Last Reply· by
I'm Vixxen who R U
I'm Vixxen who R UWhy would you try to put that man down you sound stupid as hell, bitch ain't got nothing else to do but try to be the…
Lori Harvey Might Be Coming Out With A Movie Documenting Her Birthday Trip/Baecation
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Did Boosie Put The Paws On George Zimmerman?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneHe’d sell more noodles if he did. There’s still time.
Signs: Man Takes "Bull Hormone" To Have Sex With Younger Woman...
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameThe fucc