AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Are Nas And Lupe Fiasco Cooking Up Something?

illseed

The streets are talking and...the talk is good regarding Lupe Fiasco and Nas.

(AllHipHop Rumors) This could be wishful thinking or we can call it a rumor. At the moment, it is just something that Lupe Fiasco wants to do, but lets put it in the air. I was just listening to "American Terrorist" by Lupe and it is an incredible song! Dude is really one of the most underrated rappers ever. Nas is not!

However, in recent years, Nas has not exactly been killin' it! This could work! 

“We talked about the Amy Winehouse record, right?” It was like, go in the studio, Nas has a bunch of blunts there—he’s obviously ready. … It’s like, ‘Oh, what are we doing? What am I stepping into? What are we finna do right now?’ The conversation that we had was incredible—it was unbelievable. And then it went into, ‘Ok, so what are we doing? What do you want to do?’ And I told him about the Amy Winehouse piece. I was like, ‘This is what I’m engaged in right now, conceptually—maybe it tickles your fancy. … It just tapered from like, ‘Ok, let’s see, whatever.’ Then Nas goes on to be Nas, Lupe goes on to be Lupe. So that’s kinda where it ends.”

“I have Nas’ phone number, so I’m feeling myself maybe a month ago and I was like listening to some beats, going through the concepts. … I was just like, ‘You know what, let’s do an EP. Life is short, COVID-19. Let’s do an EP.’ I’ve not heard back yet."

I know Nas is an introverted fella, but this can be a game-changer! Come on Nas! It's just an EP!

By the way, all of this was in a podcast with Ebro on Apple Music. Check it out.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Details About Getting Shot On IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion is happy in some ways and not happy in others, depending on what you said about her.

illseed

by

Tronell

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

Tronell

Is LL Cool J Ducking KRS-One Or...Is It Something Else?

LL Cool J and KRS-One might be headed for a battle, but LL is resistant.

illseed

by

$MKingpin

What Was Janelle Monáe Doing At A Snoop Dogg and DMX Battle?

Janelle Monáe was jamming with the rest of us as Snoop Dogg and DMX battled!

illseed

Was Talib Kweli Kicked Off Twitter Or Did He Quit?

Talib Kweli says he has departed Twitter, but rumor has it, he was kicked off.

illseed

Signs: Mike Tyson And Roy Jones, Jr. To Fight In September!

Illseed finds a sign the world is coming to an end: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones are going to fight in September!

illseed

by

saeed11

Kanye West Says Meek Mill Smashed Kim K, Kim K Says "Have Compassion"

The saga continues...was KK smashed to bits by Meek Mill?

illseed

Is Tory Lanez Formulating A Defense In The Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

Nobody knows until Megan tells us, but there's a new theory why Tory Lanez may have shot his alleged girlfriend.

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Signs: Woman Gets Paid Big Bucks To Act Like A Puppy Publically!

In "Signs The World IS Coming To An End": A woman acts like a dog to get mad money!

illseed

by

Noname