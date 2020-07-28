Are Nas And Lupe Fiasco Cooking Up Something?

The streets are talking and...the talk is good regarding Lupe Fiasco and Nas.

(AllHipHop Rumors) This could be wishful thinking or we can call it a rumor. At the moment, it is just something that Lupe Fiasco wants to do, but lets put it in the air. I was just listening to "American Terrorist" by Lupe and it is an incredible song! Dude is really one of the most underrated rappers ever. Nas is not!

However, in recent years, Nas has not exactly been killin' it! This could work!

“We talked about the Amy Winehouse record, right?” It was like, go in the studio, Nas has a bunch of blunts there—he’s obviously ready. … It’s like, ‘Oh, what are we doing? What am I stepping into? What are we finna do right now?’ The conversation that we had was incredible—it was unbelievable. And then it went into, ‘Ok, so what are we doing? What do you want to do?’ And I told him about the Amy Winehouse piece. I was like, ‘This is what I’m engaged in right now, conceptually—maybe it tickles your fancy. … It just tapered from like, ‘Ok, let’s see, whatever.’ Then Nas goes on to be Nas, Lupe goes on to be Lupe. So that’s kinda where it ends.”

“I have Nas’ phone number, so I’m feeling myself maybe a month ago and I was like listening to some beats, going through the concepts. … I was just like, ‘You know what, let’s do an EP. Life is short, COVID-19. Let’s do an EP.’ I’ve not heard back yet."

I know Nas is an introverted fella, but this can be a game-changer! Come on Nas! It's just an EP!

By the way, all of this was in a podcast with Ebro on Apple Music. Check it out.