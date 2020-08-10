AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Asap Ferg Faces Nicki Minaj's Barb's Wrath!

illseed

Nicki Minaj is somewhere trying to have a baby and she is somehow trending with Ferg.

(AllHipHop Rumors) ASAP Ferg dropped a new song with Nicki Minaj...so why are the Barbs going after the Harlem rapper? It all went down like this...

As you know now, the rappers have a song together called "Move Ya Hips" which isn't bad at all. The only thing is, most people didn't truly hear about the song like that. To make things worse, the Barbs tried to push the song to Number 1 in an effort to support Nicki Minaj. Ferg was the conduit! So they went and played the song over and over and over...annnnnd...it debuted at #19.

The Barbs don't play and they lit him up with the trending topic: #Asapfergisoverparty! Reminder to self: don't F with These Barbs! But, the real issue they had/have with Ferg is that he did not submit the song to all the places that record the streams of the song. They suspect their efforts were not being counted! They directly blame Ferg even though he probably had nothing to do with it at all.

There is a good side to all of this. More people were blessed to know about this song since it was trending. Good for the internet...help Ferg to hate Ferg to help Ferg again. Its a twisted piece of irony! 

Let us help him more!

They are really mad...

And some people lashed BACK at the Barbs!

Hope yall VOTE with the same energy! 

Catch me on IG! @theillseed

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tahiry Hit Vado With Two Apples Before Choking Assault

Vado has apologized for attacking Tahiry, but some are asking why doesn't Tahiry catch the drama.

illseed

by

power_720

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

bill leaf

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Fixed Her Face To Beef With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP"

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has decided to speak out on Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, but why?

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

Cee-Lo Greene Speaks Out Against Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion!

Cee-Lo Greene isn't holding much back in his opinion of Cardi B And Nicki Minaj.

illseed

Twista Starts Gun Club For Self Defense And Gun Safety

Twista knows the importance of guns and will teach you how to use it for the right price.

illseed

by

ariezblog

Is Azealia Banks Suicidal? Messages Have Folks Worried.

Azealia Banks has a message suggesting she is about to kill herself.

illseed

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

illseed

by

ariezblog

Murder of FBG Duck Gets Even Sadder, Keef Mocks His Death...And More!

It looks like gangstas have dramatically changed through the years. Now we laugh at the death of our enemies.

illseed

by

bill leaf

Dice Raw Speaks On Black Thought Ghost Writers Accusations!

Dice Raw fires back on those that saved black thought needed a ghost rider at any point in his career.

illseed

by

bill leaf

The Migos' Takeoff Accused Of Rape Of "Jane Doe"

The reports have Takeoff looking like a pure savage! He denies the charge of rape.

illseed

by

$MKingpin