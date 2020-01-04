Bhad Bhabie Puts Adrien Broner On Blast For Sliding In Her DM’s

It looks like boxing champ Adrien Broner wanted to enter the new year by making 16-year-old Bhad Bhabie his boo.

That is, until he learned her age - 16-years-old!

Danielle Bregoli aka Lil miss “cash me outside” put Broner on full blast today screenshotting a message he dm’d her on Instagram saying, “text me crazy girl.”

She also posted a video of Akon’s single, “Locked Up” to go along with the text.

Broner said, “nobody want to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile.”

What y’all think? You think Instagram is at fault for this or he should have known better and did his research before reaching out?