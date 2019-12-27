AllHipHop
Login

Big Gipp Sets It Off For "Heterosexual Day" - AND PEOPLE GO OFF!

illseed
by

Did Gipp Goodie get it wrong or were people misunderstanding what he was saying?

(AllHipHop Rumors) The internet went crazy the other day, courtesy of Big Gipp. I am not going to offer my opinion on this one. I am only reporting the facts. Big Gipp posted the following message and image. 

#MessageofThaDay
With The Total Push of Other Ways Of Living...Let's All Please Remember We All Come From This Right Here...No Disrespect 2 No One But Let's Push This More N 2020 ..

Here is the visual:

Gipp just jumped out and did it. You have to tell me what you think in the comments. I said I was not going to post an opinion, but I will say this. I am pretty sure I know what Gipp is trying to say/do here. I believe his intentions are honorable. I also believe he has opened himself up to be 1) misunderstood 2) overstood or....deconstructed! A bunch of people aid this is the same as a white person saying "All Lives Matter," but I don't see it that way. 

I was in deep in the comments! These comments are off the HOOK...people are going back and forth, arguing, supporting and all sorts of otherness!!!! Shout out to Gipp for stimulating the conversation, which is actually necessary! 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Da'HULSO
Da'HULSO

That cool to me let ppl kno it's still ok to b proud to b straight

Drake Looks To Work With Benny The Butcher
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
rell e. rell
rell e. relldon't fuckin do it. I know muthafukas that would take y'all hoodies & shirts straight to Goodwill if y'all do...then roc…
One Of Kanye West's Friends Shades Him On New Song?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
inf
infshit knocks wit a message
Draya Michele Says She’s Been Single All December
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Safaree & Erica Mena’s Entourage Jumps A Man Over Nicki Minaj Comment
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Is Stevie J Talking About Faith Evans In His Twitter Rant?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Future And Lori Harvey Are A Wrap!
illseed
illseed
23
Last Reply· by
Yolandys
YolandysLori need to give herself time to heal stop being so ordinary 🙄🙄
Tekashi 69 In The Middle Of A New War With Baby Mamas!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Blueface Gets Hit And Then Beats Up His Assailant! Drakes Makes A Bad Move!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
AlPoe
AlPoeHe's destroying Pusha T dude doesn't have morals expose Kanye bitch ass and Blueface will continue to get punched…
Did Keyshia Cole Deactivate Her Instagram Account Over Trollers?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
CHARTER
CHARTERShe's stupid. She wasn't losing money from this AND she woulda got a bump in single sales just from curious people who…
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Stole", But Here's Allegedly How!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/download-nf-paid-my-dues-mp3-1/