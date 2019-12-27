Big Gipp Sets It Off For "Heterosexual Day" - AND PEOPLE GO OFF!

(AllHipHop Rumors) The internet went crazy the other day, courtesy of Big Gipp. I am not going to offer my opinion on this one. I am only reporting the facts. Big Gipp posted the following message and image.

#MessageofThaDay

With The Total Push of Other Ways Of Living...Let's All Please Remember We All Come From This Right Here...No Disrespect 2 No One But Let's Push This More N 2020 ..

Here is the visual:

Gipp just jumped out and did it. You have to tell me what you think in the comments. I said I was not going to post an opinion, but I will say this. I am pretty sure I know what Gipp is trying to say/do here. I believe his intentions are honorable. I also believe he has opened himself up to be 1) misunderstood 2) overstood or....deconstructed! A bunch of people aid this is the same as a white person saying "All Lives Matter," but I don't see it that way.

I was in deep in the comments! These comments are off the HOOK...people are going back and forth, arguing, supporting and all sorts of otherness!!!! Shout out to Gipp for stimulating the conversation, which is actually necessary!