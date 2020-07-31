Bill Clinton, Donald Trump Are Looking VERY Crazy In The #EpsteinFiles
illseed
(AllHipHop Rumors) this ain't a rumor, people. This is the allegedly dark coming into the light! It is not a game! So, let's just take it there: the #EpsteinFiles. The allegation are WILD and charge the following, among other stuff:
1) Lawyer Alan Dershowitz is a rapist (allegedly).
2) Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrews and quite a few more were complicit in the trafficking of underaged girls (allegedly).
3) Donald Trump was involved and may have raped a 13-yr-old girl at Epstein's mansion (allegedly).
On the sidelines there are a number of other celebrities that are either adjacent or passively implicated.
Check these tweets out!
There is so much more to mention! Let me know when you think of this!