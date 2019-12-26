AllHipHop
Blueface Gets Hit And Then Beats Up His Assailant! Drakes Makes A Bad Move!

illseed
by

You can't say Blueface ain't a real on. He didn't need anybody's help when somebody punched him in the blue...face.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I keep waiting for a rapper to come out with the name Redface. From my ignorant point of view, it just seems like a logical thing to call yourself if you are a Blood. Well, some dude decided to attack Blueface in the club and I nominate him to be Redface. I think that is exactly what he may be right about now. 

See, "Redface" and Blueface were in the club and Redface did something dumb. He hit Blueface. What would make him do something like that? I admittledly expected him to get a good lick in on Blueface and then get his beat down by security/bodyguard, but that's not what happened. Blueface beat on dude a bit and it looks like others got involved in the VIP. The dude known only as Redface managed to sneak in and got beat up.

What say yall? 

DRAKE, WHY?

Drake did an interview and I am wondering why? He opened a mythic portal for people to now drag him on the internet, because clearly he got tore up by Pusha T and is hurt over it. Wow. He calls King Push "that person" and says that he doesn't have any morals for dragging his son, 40 and his parents into the situation. The internet is going IN. 

Damn man! The rap artists of the decade ends the decade on this note? 

