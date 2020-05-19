Boo’d Up in Quarantine? DaBaby & DaniLeigh Spark Dating Rumors!

Coincidence, or nah? DaBaby & DaniLeigh spotted at same hotel.

Looks like the rumor mill is still circulating when it comes to DaBaby and singer, DaniLeigh dating during this pandemic. Many started questioning their relationship after fans noticed something about their recent social media posts..

Apparently, on Monday, DaBaby posted selfies in a ski mask while chilling on his hotel balcony in West Hollywood. Soon enough, fans noticed DaniLeigh sharing a video of herself on what looked to be the exact balcony! Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

There’s no denying the on-screen chemistry the two had on their “Levi High” video collaboration. Was there a spark off-camera as well? Dani continues to deny that they are a couple in a recent interview with Chicago’s, Kendra G, on IG Live.

“Everyone thought me and Chris (Brown) were a thing,” she replied, in response to dating rumors with Breezy after their “Easy” collaboration.

Fair enough, Dani. But still..