AllHipHop
Login

Boosie Gets Blasted For Comments About D-Wade's "Daughter"

illseed
by

Boosie has an interesting way to say and do things and this time, he's upset them folks.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The homie Lil Boosie aka Boosie Badazz continuously gets people talking! He went on his social media and BLASTED D-WADE for co-signing his daughter, Zaya. Now, you know the deal. Zaya is the daughter, former son, of D-Wade that has come out of the closet as trans. What does that even mean? I am not sure, but Boosie took to heart and began to talk about a 12-year old's genitals. That is weird!  

Check out what he said:

"I gotta say something about this s**t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f**king far, dawg. That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon' be. They don’t have s**t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d**k be gone—how he gon'—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."

Now, Boosie is not the most eloquent person to deliver an unpopular opinion and is currently being branded as transphobic. But I am not too quick to say that. I think that Boosie is telling people in his own way, "Don't allow a child to make a huge life decision like this in haste, because the young person has plenty of time to do that." Right? I think the crudeness of the delivery came off as transphobic. Either way, Boosie is going to speak his piece no matter what. 

Here is more from D-Wade about supporting his child. 

 Such a private thing is now...so public. It seems like everybody is doing press and talking about this and, the child needs to be a child. Sheesh! Like if he DOES cut his privates off...should I be privy to that? F**k NO!!! I don't want to know either! Social media and media, in general, is trash. 

THOUGHTS?

Comments
Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDDamn
Will Jay-Z Save The Jay Electronica Album?
illseed
illseed
6
Last Reply· by
Godbynature7
Godbynature7If it was in the lane of Raekwons Cuban Linx that featured Ghostface and Capadonna on the majority of songs or The Gza…
Kehlani Reveals She Is Single & Releases New Track Calling Out YG
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357bro the are on an off like a light switch, probably all for clicks
Is Jennifer Williams Rick Ross’ New Boo?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinSOOOOO based on that story if she was holding some D'usse & Jay Z had commented on it they would be having an affair????
Chicago Brings Unity In Hip-Hop, Twitter Brings Beef
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800Meek is a bit delusional. Since he been on this “prison reform” platform, he has not gotten anyone free from prison yet.…
Da Baby Claims The Baby Ain’t His! 🍼
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaLol https://hiphopza.com/download-2020-amapiano-songs-mp3-audio-mix-fakaza-kabza-de-small/
Did Dark Lo "Make A 2-Hour Statement" To Cops?
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800Poorly written. He basically admitted to things. He didn’t tell on anybody. His only crime was carelessly writing that…
What's The Deal With Megan Thee Stallion's Age?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkThey all do..look at Beyonce
The Dog Is Coming...DMX Is About To Drop!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneLooking forward to a new album. Griselda / DMX would be awesome.
Amber Rose Says She Isn’t “Too Pretty” For New Face Tattoo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Artarky
Artarkyhttps://xvideosx.blog.br/