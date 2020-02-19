Boosie Gets Blasted For Comments About D-Wade's "Daughter"

(AllHipHop Rumors) The homie Lil Boosie aka Boosie Badazz continuously gets people talking! He went on his social media and BLASTED D-WADE for co-signing his daughter, Zaya. Now, you know the deal. Zaya is the daughter, former son, of D-Wade that has come out of the closet as trans. What does that even mean? I am not sure, but Boosie took to heart and began to talk about a 12-year old's genitals. That is weird!

Check out what he said:

"I gotta say something about this s**t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f**king far, dawg. That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon' be. They don’t have s**t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d**k be gone—how he gon'—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."

Now, Boosie is not the most eloquent person to deliver an unpopular opinion and is currently being branded as transphobic. But I am not too quick to say that. I think that Boosie is telling people in his own way, "Don't allow a child to make a huge life decision like this in haste, because the young person has plenty of time to do that." Right? I think the crudeness of the delivery came off as transphobic. Either way, Boosie is going to speak his piece no matter what.

Here is more from D-Wade about supporting his child.

Such a private thing is now...so public. It seems like everybody is doing press and talking about this and, the child needs to be a child. Sheesh! Like if he DOES cut his privates off...should I be privy to that? F**k NO!!! I don't want to know either! Social media and media, in general, is trash.

THOUGHTS?