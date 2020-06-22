AllHipHop
Breonna Taylor And George Floyd Get Honored By A Rap Legend!

illseed

You won't believe who has paid homage to a pair of people that have died from police terrorism.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The name Kris Kross has been not rung bells in quite some time, but that does not take away from the young talents that paved the way for many artists that thrive today. These guys, Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith, were "da bomb" back in the day. Sadly, Christopher Kelly died in 2013. God bless his soul.

The brother Chris Smith is getting a lot of positive energy for his artistic talents. He has posted paintings of both George Floyd as well as Breonna Taylor, who have been murdered by cops this year. I wasn't even aware that my dude was poppin' but he is and he is garnering attention for all the right reasons. Check out the paintings. 

From George Floyd to Emmett Till to the many names before them we'll never know, our countries systemic racism has stolen hopes, dreams, aspirations and lives of African Americans. Today it seems like we've reached a paradigm shift and it's because of the engagement, awareness and determination of all races. We can't be complacent the way we become accustomed to in society, accepting it as normal. Hopefully, this is a turning point and we will begin to make drastic changes so that generations to follow will have a brighter future.

He didn't stop there. He also did a painting in honor of his friend and rap partner, Chris. 

Now, I need for you to see how impactful these guys were. First of all, they sold mulit-plat on both albums, Totally Krossed-Out (1992) and Da Bomb (1993). They set off the careers of Da Brat, dissed other kid rap acts, had a little beef with Naughty By Nature and Nipsey Hussle sampled their first hit. And those are the cliffs. 

Here....

This set Nip off, as far as I am concerned. 

