AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Busta Rhymes Is About To Drop Soon! And It Is FIRE!

illseed

We have heard the new Busta Rhymes album, but it is now done!

(AllHipHop Rumors) AllHipHop has spies everywhere! One of my super sources has told me that Busta Rhymes NEXT album is finally done. This has been a very, very long time coming! Busta has not dropped a full album in quite a few years - since 2012's Year of the Dragon. Now, the sources are saying this album is FIRE...like a dungeon dragon fire!

YES! I have been waiting for quite some time for Busta to drop! There are a few things floating out there around what this is, Extinction Level Event 2 or Good God Almighty (Via Wikipedia). The ELE2 concept has been around for quite some time and this Good Good Almighty is new to me. So, I guess we will see! 

The main point is: THE ALBUM IS FIRE! There is a lot of excitement around this and I hope and pray it sets the record straight! Busta is necessary. 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cee-Lo Greene Speaks Out Against Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion!

Cee-Lo Greene isn't holding much back in his opinion of Cardi B And Nicki Minaj.

illseed

by

whofarted37

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Fixed Her Face To Beef With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP"

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has decided to speak out on Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, but why?

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

Asap Ferg Faces Nicki Minaj's Barb's Wrath!

Nicki Minaj is somewhere trying to have a baby and she is somehow trending with Ferg.

illseed

Twista Starts Gun Club For Self Defense And Gun Safety

Twista knows the importance of guns and will teach you how to use it for the right price.

illseed

by

ariezblog

Is Azealia Banks Suicidal? Messages Have Folks Worried.

Azealia Banks has a message suggesting she is about to kill herself.

illseed

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

illseed

by

ariezblog

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Murder of FBG Duck Gets Even Sadder, Keef Mocks His Death...And More!

It looks like gangstas have dramatically changed through the years. Now we laugh at the death of our enemies.

illseed

by

bill leaf

Dice Raw Speaks On Black Thought Ghost Writers Accusations!

Dice Raw fires back on those that saved black thought needed a ghost rider at any point in his career.

illseed

by

bill leaf

The Migos' Takeoff Accused Of Rape Of "Jane Doe"

The reports have Takeoff looking like a pure savage! He denies the charge of rape.

illseed

by

$MKingpin