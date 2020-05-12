AllHipHop
Cam'ron Hints At "Paid in Full" Sequel

Maria Myraine

Nearing its 20 year anniversary, the infamous story of three Harlem drug dealers, might be getting it's long awaited follow-up.

Eighteen years ago, co-producers, Jay Z and Dame Dash, along with the director, Charles Stone III, gave us “Paid in Full. Starring Mekhi Phifer, Cam’ron and Wood Harris, the film centered on three notorious drug dealers from Harlem. Overall, the film gained a cult-like following over the years and has had many asking, “when is part II dropping?” 

Well, it looks like the wait might be over soon as Cam’ron recently hinted at a possible sequel in a recent interview on IG Live.

Via #ONSITE Contributor @MannieOnTheScene 〽️ ______________________ Cam’ron recently did an Instagram Live interview and was asked if there was a possibility of a “Paid in Full” sequel. After years of not having an answer, he now says there’s a conversation about a second installation to the classic happening. ______________________ It’s been 18 years since “Paid in Full” hit the big screen, and fans have been looking for a part two ever since. We were left with Rico (Cam’ron) getting locked up, but promising to come back home and take over as the king. Ace Boogie (Wood Harris) was the one who set him up to be caught. There’s a good chance for an interesting sequel here. ______________________ Cam’ron goes on to mention that for years he’s been saying “no” or “I have nothing to do with it.” Now, he’s saying it’s possible. “I’ve been asked this question several times. This is the first time I’m giving you a possibility of a yes.” ______________________ Would y’all be here for a sequel or spin-off?

Since the film’s initial success, Cam’Ron really hasn’t discussed the possibility of a sequel. But maybe this quarantine has his creative juices flowing once again. In the IG Live clip, seen above, and right before the interview with J1 of Pandora ended, Cam hinted at  something similar to Paid In Full 1.” 

He continued, "I been asked this question several times, and I had to tell people ‘No. Not that I know of.' This is the first time I’m giving you a possibility of a yes.”

