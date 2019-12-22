AllHipHop
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion On The Same Song? And DaBaby!

illseed
by
-edited

The rap gods have smiled on us or have they?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Normally, I don't take kind to this type of stuff, but this time I am going to give it up. Pause. I did my normal look around the internet and saw that there was a song with Cardi and Nicki Minaj...AND Megan Thee Stallion! And I was running to hear it! I think my mouth watered on my tee-shirt a little bit too. And the end result was THIS.... 

I am cracking up! I looked at the video and saw my ratchet bae Cardi in all of her glory! And then some dudes start rapping and I am like...."WHO TF IS THIS?" Then I keep looking. No Nicki. No Da Baby. No Megan. Only Cardi! These dudes just trolled the whole world, saying that this song existed but just long enough that non of the people included could refute it. Now, I thought by default, this means Cardi WAS in on the gag, but we don't know that for sure. They certainly pooled their money together to get her on the song in all her glory. 

Now, the song is pretty short. Do you think there is more with the other three artists? I would say no, but if they got Cardi, they may be able to get some of the others. Still don't know their rap name so that's a piece missing in the puzzle. 

So, whoever yall are...I hope this works out for you!!!

