Cardi B Wants Her Money From New Coronavirus Hitmaker!

You can't have a hit song with Cardi's voice and not pay up!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Cardi B is one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and she's FILTHY RICH. Shout out to DJ iMarkkeyz, who made a hit song based on a simple IG post the Bronx rapper made about the coronavirus.

You may have heard the song. I know I have been dancing to that song to the point where it had my bloated body winded.

This is far too funny. Anyway, the song has risen up the charts and money is being made, largely off her name. "The fact that this damn coronavirus song is charting on iTunes. Hold on … let me hit the DJ up and [her record label] Atlantic so I can get my damn coins," she said online. Damn I posted the iTunes chart 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11, 86 on the overall charts ..I’m glad y'al having fun .....Make sure you lysol your p***y before you POP IT."

SHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEET!

This is a great problem to have for iMarkkeyz!

I think DJ Snake is trying to have the same good problem.

So, here is the issue. People are partying to the song, not social distancing! Hurry and make that video Cardi...as you quarantine!