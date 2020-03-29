AllHipHop
Casanova Asks For Prayers After Laughing At Coronavirus

illseed

Less than a week ago, Casanova laughed at coronavirus. Today, he's asking for prayers.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I don't know what is up with Casanova, the big rapper from Brooklyn known to be one of the realest dudes ever. He's a big, bad man, y'all. And I mean that. He's one if the few new dude that lines up with the OG's in street cred. I am not sure how to Frame this out, but let me try...

Less than a week ago, well into quarantine and social distancing, Cas posted a video of him in the streets with a gang of dudes. And they were literally laughing at the coronavirus and fake coughing into the camera. "We all tested positive for corona. We outside. We don't give a f**k," he said on IG. "We don't give af about now ((cough cough))." OH BOY! I didn't see this when it originally happened. 

If you swiped, you'd see the following. 

Screen Shot 2020-03-29 at 2.33.49 PM

I wonder what he prayed for?

Hopefully, he does not get the Rona and his momma safe. 

