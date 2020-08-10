AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cee-Lo Greene Speaks Out Against Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion!

illseed

Cee-Lo Greene isn't holding much back in his opinion of Cardi B And Nicki Minaj.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Cee-Lo Greene of the Goodie Mob is a bad, brave man! We know what happens when a man tries to tell women how to dress in these days ages. Cardi B And Nicki Minaj are the topic at hand. 

Wow! Far Out magazine hit a lick with their new interview with the legendary rapper. Now, we call all agree that "WAP" is a nasty, nasty song! We can call it what we wanna call it "empowering" or "liberating"...but...its nasty. It's not for kids and that is for sure. I gotta admit and I hate the 69 & Nicki video for the same reason. They are colorful and attractive, but it ain't sexy.

Anyway, Cee-Lo decides to speak on it. Not like Carole Baskin either. The Cards or The Stallions or whatever they are called it going to come coming for him any second now. 

“We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content. As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard. The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems.” 

“You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

In HIS defense, there is a lot on the line! Cardi has not YET released a second album. She MUST have a strong showing if she is going to completely takeover. Basically, Nicki's reign is over. Meg is still on the come up (FAST THOUGH).... So, Meg has used Cardi, Beyonce and others to boost her profile into the pop world. The homie Cee-Lo told Far Out...it's all for attention. 

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”

What do you think?

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tahiry Hit Vado With Two Apples Before Choking Assault

Vado has apologized for attacking Tahiry, but some are asking why doesn't Tahiry catch the drama.

illseed

by

power_720

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

bill leaf

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Fixed Her Face To Beef With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP"

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has decided to speak out on Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, but why?

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

Twista Starts Gun Club For Self Defense And Gun Safety

Twista knows the importance of guns and will teach you how to use it for the right price.

illseed

by

ariezblog

Is Azealia Banks Suicidal? Messages Have Folks Worried.

Azealia Banks has a message suggesting she is about to kill herself.

illseed

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

illseed

by

ariezblog

Murder of FBG Duck Gets Even Sadder, Keef Mocks His Death...And More!

It looks like gangstas have dramatically changed through the years. Now we laugh at the death of our enemies.

illseed

by

bill leaf

Dice Raw Speaks On Black Thought Ghost Writers Accusations!

Dice Raw fires back on those that saved black thought needed a ghost rider at any point in his career.

illseed

by

bill leaf

The Migos' Takeoff Accused Of Rape Of "Jane Doe"

The reports have Takeoff looking like a pure savage! He denies the charge of rape.

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Sources: Biz Markie Is "Doing Better"

Biz Markie has been hospitalized for week, but the legendary artist is reportedly improving.

illseed