College Claims Meek Mill Ditched Concert After Hitting Campus!

UMass students were all gussied up for a Meek Mill concert, but something went very wrong.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Meek Mill endures. The Philly rapper has been doing pretty well recently. He's been ducking beef, doing social justice work and. recording new music. He's also been touring, which has lead to a dicey situation at UMass (University of Massachusetts Amherst). The social media network was ablaze stating that Meek came on campus and just left before taking to the stage.

This is a statement by the school:

"More than 1,500 students attended the concert, where opening act, Lil TJay performed. Headline artist Meek Mill arrived at the Mullins Center, but decided not to perform. An announcement was made to students at 1:30 p.m. and the crowd left in an orderly manner.

Hephner LaBanc noted, “Although the concert did not go as planned, students were very cooperative. We are equally disappointed in Meek Mill’s decision not to perform. Refunds will be made available to ticketholders in the near future.”

Here is what the fans had to say:

I don't know what to say and Meekie ain't saying nothing...yet. Hopefully, he goes back and makes up for it. Colleges don't welch on their monies and they have big budgets! You think Meek didn't wanna rock, because it wasn't like Summer Jam or something? I wouldn't care about the crowd if I was getting paid. Something ain't right!