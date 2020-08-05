AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Common May Not Have Any Worries, Post Jaguar Wright Accusations

illseed

There are three sides to every story. Will Common tell his?

(AllHipHop Rumors) First things first, Common is definitely in crisis management mode. Yesterday, as the news of Jaguar Wright's allegations of sexual assault broke, the supreme rapper/actor managed to drop a bomb in the midst of all that. Well, actually it was Tiffany Haddish - HIS LOVER - that dropped the bomb that stated very frankly that she and Common are in a sexual relationship! Her explicit statement was “we are fn.” Well, already then!

No, that’s definitely the folks in PR doing their thing, but does Common have something to worry about? I have sources that are telling me that there is much more to the story of alleged sexual improprieties that Jaguar right is saying. Now, I am not going to undermine her claims because they are serious. But I am going to say that Common may or may not have a rebuttal. The only thing is: does it mean anything?

In this game, accusations are often thrown out without any sort of evidence or proof. And, people are maligned. Think about what happened to Chingy, for example. Again not to say that she is lying but only to say that there is more to the story than is being told. And this is from sources that I know that are extremely close to the situation. I can’t even go further because it would likely reveal who those people are. I think that most people were shocked and even disturbed that Common, one of the most nicest, coolest, and conscious rappers, would be accused of such a thing. We also know that nice, cool, and conscious people can perpetrate sexual assault too. So, right now, it looks like Common is going to take this on the chin and see if it blows over.

I wonder why people aren’t calling out Tiffany Haddish for her role in covering up what may be a sexual assault? I am not saying she shouldn’t ride for her man because she should, right? Or should she side with a potential victim? Or say nothing?

Also...white media isn't even reporting the accuations at all. 

Talk to me.

At the end of the day, my new name for Jaguar Wright is Drag Master Jag. She dragging people with baldies!!! How???

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tahiry Hit Vado With Two Apples Before Choking Assault

Vado has apologized for attacking Tahiry, but some are asking why doesn't Tahiry catch the drama.

illseed

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

Tronell

Jaguar Wright Accuses Common Of Sexual Assault, Blasts The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Over Alleged Malik B Disrespect

Jaguar Wright empties a full clip! And Common, The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Are Targeted!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Tory Lanez Has Been Deported, Sources Say

Tory Lanez was just on the cusp of stateside greatness, but some are saying he's been booted back to Canada.

illseed

White "Hip-Hop Producer" Offends All Black People!

Tamika Mallory steps up to challenge a real idiot!

illseed

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump Are Looking VERY Crazy In The #EpsteinFiles

The poo is hitting the fan in a major way!

illseed

by

FactChecker89

Dr. Dre Has A Response To Wife's Divorce...PRENUP!

Dr. Dre is not going down with out a fight and there's $800 million on the line!

illseed

by

ChromeRadioLive

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Is T.I. Going To Being A Grandpa?

T.I. may be welcoming a new member to his family if reports about Zonnique and rapper Bandhunta Izzy are true.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Does Meek Mill Have Another Baby On The Way?

Rumors are talking again and they are saying that Meek may have another kid from another woman coming.

illseed

by

$MKingpin