Common May Not Have Any Worries, Post Jaguar Wright Accusations

There are three sides to every story. Will Common tell his?

(AllHipHop Rumors) First things first, Common is definitely in crisis management mode. Yesterday, as the news of Jaguar Wright's allegations of sexual assault broke, the supreme rapper/actor managed to drop a bomb in the midst of all that. Well, actually it was Tiffany Haddish - HIS LOVER - that dropped the bomb that stated very frankly that she and Common are in a sexual relationship! Her explicit statement was “we are fn.” Well, already then!

No, that’s definitely the folks in PR doing their thing, but does Common have something to worry about? I have sources that are telling me that there is much more to the story of alleged sexual improprieties that Jaguar right is saying. Now, I am not going to undermine her claims because they are serious. But I am going to say that Common may or may not have a rebuttal. The only thing is: does it mean anything?

In this game, accusations are often thrown out without any sort of evidence or proof. And, people are maligned. Think about what happened to Chingy, for example. Again not to say that she is lying but only to say that there is more to the story than is being told. And this is from sources that I know that are extremely close to the situation. I can’t even go further because it would likely reveal who those people are. I think that most people were shocked and even disturbed that Common, one of the most nicest, coolest, and conscious rappers, would be accused of such a thing. We also know that nice, cool, and conscious people can perpetrate sexual assault too. So, right now, it looks like Common is going to take this on the chin and see if it blows over.

I wonder why people aren’t calling out Tiffany Haddish for her role in covering up what may be a sexual assault? I am not saying she shouldn’t ride for her man because she should, right? Or should she side with a potential victim? Or say nothing?

Also...white media isn't even reporting the accuations at all.

At the end of the day, my new name for Jaguar Wright is Drag Master Jag. She dragging people with baldies!!! How???