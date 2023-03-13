Consequence Suggests Talib Kweli’s A Coward In “This Is 192” Featuring Son Caiden

Consequence is readying his next solo album Nice Doing Business With You. While it’s been in the works for awhile, it’s getting closer to seeing the light of day. Ahead of its release, the A Tribe Called Quest affiliate has released another teaser from the project titled “This Is 192” featuring his son Caiden.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (March 13), Consequence shared a video for the cut, which is filmed at a New York City subway station. The two trade bars with the confidence of any seasoned MC, something particularly impressive considering Caiden is only 11 years old.

Consequence seizes the moment to throw a jab at Talib Kweli, who’s become a thorn in the side of many Hip-Hop artists and fans. He raps, “That boy Kweli a punk/he ain’t wanna scrap up.”

The beef between Consequence and Kweli reached a boiling point last October. Cons accused Kweli of clout chasing after sharing an email requesting an appearance on the People’s Party Podcast following Cons’ public support for Kanye West.

Consequence replied, “I’m down to do interviews because I feel clarity is needed to be conveyed thru productive communication in order to move forward. But n-gga. Let’s not play no stupid games. One minute You Internet Thuggin. Next minute You Want An Interview. Come on beloved @talbikweli What We Doing???

“When I saw you with @chrisrock + @davechappelle you expressed that you wanted to put it to bed with YE. So this feels like you trading Integrity for Clout. If you want me to do a sit down with you to be in the ‘Hot Seat’ then call me like a Real One.”

Being the sensitive snowflake Kweli is, he immediately fired back with talk of racism, writing, “So wait, @constv, you see racist trolls trying to weaponize you against me and instead of calling that b####### out, you falsely accuse me of ‘internet thuggin’ all because I stated that I’m not frightened of you?

“That tells me that your goal was to frighten me. Let’s be clear. I’m not scared of you at all. Nobody is. Now to be even more clear, I didn’t approve this ask because I have no desire to interview at all. I didn’t ask anyone to email you and frankly I’m upset that my team sent this email because you are not welcome on my show.”

Kweli continued berating Cons, saying his own “Queens people don’t f### with” him. He added, “Me having you on my show would have me looking sus. Speaking of sus, why have you failed to call out @kanyewest anti black nazi ass rhetoric?”

Consequence then took to the comment section with: “You mad Ye fronted on you on @DrinkChamps. Just say you hurt, bro. Why your right-hand man, Mos [Def] ain’t check him? I saw Dante basically front on you by bigging him up about Graduation during y’all interview. You all cap.”

Consequence is re-releasing “Blood Stain 2” produced by Kanye West on Friday (March 17). As he explained in the caption: “THIS IS 192. Me featuring @caiden817. Directed by Consequence. Shot by _ronnieloveent. Edited by @alexbergman. ‘That boy Kweli a PUNK. He ain’t wanna Scrap Up.’ BLOOD STAIN 2 Re Release. This Friday 03.17.23. QUEENS GET THE MONEY. Nice Doing Business With You LP.”

Meanwhile, Kweli is still on his social media tirades. More recently, he shamed someone for not having enough money to pay $35 for a Black Star album subscription. Check it out below.