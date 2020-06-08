AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Could Minneapolis Break Up Their Police Dept In The Aftermath Of George Floyd

illseed

George Floyd may be the catalyst for tremendous change...but only time will reveal.

(AllHipHop Rumors) There are now movements to dismantle the Minneapolis police department. And it seems like they are getting some traction. According to a new report from CNN, the Minneapolis City Council said they plan to defund and dismantle the city's Police Department. Now, what does that mean? It means they systematically reduced the current police force to nothingness and replace it with a community-based strategy that would reduce police brutality. The goal is to take a progressive step forward to have a transformative Public Safety model. Can they really do that? I am not sure. The bigger issue is the issue of systemic racism and how people would have increased opportunities and activities to put crime to the side. 

I know we are not going to sit here and pretend there is no need for cops at all. We mostly don't need a$$holes with badges. We need people that care about people and not some chump that couldn't buss a grape in a grade school cafeteria food fight. 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Omarion And Apryl Jones Stop Warring To Give Son His First Hair Cut

Are Apryl and Omarion getting back together for the sake of their kid?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ian Connor Shocks Rape Accusers By Support His Own Arrest!

Ian Conner called out his rape accusers by daring them to sign a petition to bring criminal charges against him.

Maria Myraine

A Karen Gets Slapped For Being A Racist Bish!

A Karen learned the hard way to keep your hands to yourself!

illseed

SIGNS: Army Of Gay Escorts After Sen. Lindsey Graham!

Signs The World Is Coming To An End...Anti-gay politician Lindsey Graham has ARMY of gay male escorts coming for his ass, and a Utah coach gets booted for being good at recruiting "n##gers!"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

RebeccaEFrechette

No Justice, No Peace! Freddie Gibbs Roasts LL Cool J!

Freddie Gibbs doesn't care that LL Cool is a legend rapping about social injustices. He is roasting him!

illseed

by

Sin_bk

Trippie Redd And Tekashi 6ix9ine Go At It Again, With A Girl In The Middle

Trippie Redd And Tekashi 6ix9ine have a long history and now, it has just gotten more complicated.

illseed

by

power_720

Kim Kardashian May Move Away From Kanye West To Get Some Space

Rich people problems manifests itself in the flesh with Kim K and Kanye West.

illseed

Tou Thao - The Cop That Helped Derek Chauvin Kill George Floyd - Might Be Missing!

Tou Thao may believe he's joining Derek Chauvin in jail for the murder of George Floyd.

illseed

by

swes

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Is This The Next Hip-Hop Biopic In The Works?

The Fugees might be the next big rap group to have their own movie!

illseed

by

Tomi504Boy