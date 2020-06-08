Could Minneapolis Break Up Their Police Dept In The Aftermath Of George Floyd

George Floyd may be the catalyst for tremendous change...but only time will reveal.

(AllHipHop Rumors) There are now movements to dismantle the Minneapolis police department. And it seems like they are getting some traction. According to a new report from CNN, the Minneapolis City Council said they plan to defund and dismantle the city's Police Department. Now, what does that mean? It means they systematically reduced the current police force to nothingness and replace it with a community-based strategy that would reduce police brutality. The goal is to take a progressive step forward to have a transformative Public Safety model. Can they really do that? I am not sure. The bigger issue is the issue of systemic racism and how people would have increased opportunities and activities to put crime to the side.

I know we are not going to sit here and pretend there is no need for cops at all. We mostly don't need a$$holes with badges. We need people that care about people and not some chump that couldn't buss a grape in a grade school cafeteria food fight.