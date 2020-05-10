Could Roc Nation Sign Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Is it possible that Meek Meek and Tekashi 6ix9ine could be under the same roof?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Straight up: I can't see it happening. The big homie Jay-Z does a lot of social justice work. Meek Mill has been very vocal about the misdeeds and snitching of one Tekashi 69. However, we seen in a single 10 minute IG Live, Tekkie gets 2 million people on there. Last night, two truly talented Queens didn't get that much. But Badu and Jilly from Philly are not polarizing, faux street rats that only a sheltered Millenial suburban voyeur could love.

Nevertheless, check out what big homie Big Gipp posted.

Ya think? I don't!

No way does Jay sign Tekashi! No way! The insurance along will break any company!