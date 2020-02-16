AllHipHop
Da Baby Claims The Baby Ain’t His! 🍼

Simone Grant
by

The Charlotte rapper shuts down pregnancy rumor claims made by a woman on Instagram

(AllHipHop Rumors) If you haven’t heard, Da Baby is expecting another child. We probably wouldn’t have known this tea if his daughter’s mother, MeMe, hadn’t put him on blast.

MeMe exposed screenshots of him and his alleged new baby’s mother conversation, as well as major jabs at him for being controlling.

An woman, who goes by the name of itslatoia, claims he impregnated her and tagged the rapper blog site, The Shade Room. 

Well, it looks like Baby has had enough of people spreading rumors about him and shut down Latvia’s allegations that he is the father of her unborn child. 

He took to Twitter to clear his name, saying he hates having to be put in a position to hurt someone’s feelings to defend himself. But, he gotta do what he gotta do!

