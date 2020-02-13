AllHipHop
Login

Da Baby Confirms He’s Having Another Baby

Simone Grant
by

Da Baby has another baby on the way after cheating on his child’s mother.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Da Baby’s daughter’s mother, MeMe, put him on blast for allegedly cheating on her and impregnating the other woman.

MeMe shared text messages between her daughter’s father and his new baby’s mother. The messages show the rapper trying to meet up with the woman and her complaining of not feeling good.

MeMe also revealed, through her Instagram story, that he has been “policing” her-whatever that means. She also said that she asked God to show her who aren’t for her and that him having another child was “the least” of her worries,” but a “convicted soul” was. Da Baby was with her when she created these Instagram stories.

The Charlotte rapper has now confessed that he is having another baby, but denies cheating on his daughter’s mother. He said when his “new-coming blessing was conceived” that he and MeMe were not together at that time.

MeMe responded to his video, saying that a man would never try to “disable” a woman but uplift her. She said a little boy wants to control and take advantage of women.

Comments
The Dog Is Coming...DMX Is About To Drop!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneLooking forward to a new album. Griselda / DMX would be awesome.
Amber Rose Says She Isn’t “Too Pretty” For New Face Tattoo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Artarky
Artarkyhttps://xvideosx.blog.br/
Did Dark Lo "Make A 2-Hour Statement" To Cops?
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
Truthtella00
Truthtella00Stays doing some sucka shit
Azealia Banks Is Allegedly Threatened With A Gun!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneIf she doesn’t have a BPD > Borderline personality disorder, I’m a typing unicorn 🦄.
T.I. Working On Pure Heat! Behind The Scenes!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
LilFiji
LilFijihttps://lilfijimusic.com free beats
Drake Looks Shook In Marcy Projects For Video!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Looks Like Lil Keed Gave Young Thug A Lil Kiss!
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
Artarky
Artarkyhttps://xvideosx.blog.br/
Did Amber Rose Get A Tat On Her Forehead?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Snoop Says He Gonna Keep Banging On Gayle King! But...There's More!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
LilFiji
LilFijihttps://LilFijiMusic.com Free Beats
YBN Almighty Jay Has His Eyes On Draya
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment