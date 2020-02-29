AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Da Baby’s Girl MeMe Says She's Aint Going Anywhere!

Simone Grant

MeMe ain’t going no where, y’all!

If you haven't been in the loop with all the drama transpiring between Da Baby and his daughter’s mother, MeMe, here's what's going on.

Da Baby recently confessed to impregnating another woman while he and MeMe were on a break. She recently exposed him via social media for being controlling and not being loyal. 

We were sure that this was the final straw for these two, but MeMe said she is going to rock with her baby’s daddy til the wheels fall off.

In a response to a question ( Do u miss dababy? Y’all was beautiful together!) a follower asked on Instagram, MeMe said, “Miss him? Dats Me.” 

7E3230DB-5F95-4AC1-9A5B-D619DEFEFC4E

It is safe to say that she ain’t going no where.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drake And Benny The Butcher Are About To Drop Some Heat!

The Butcher coming! Drake and Benny link up.

illseed

by

Catch-22

Lil Baby Wants No Parts In Online Feud Between His Baby’s Mother, Alexis Skyy, & Ari Fletcher

Alexis Skyy used Lil Baby to get revenge in online battle with his baby’s mother, Jayda.

Simone Grant

EXCLUSIVE: More Info On Kanye West's Alleged Choir Firing!

A source described the mass firing as a "massacre" and "very ugly."

illseed

by

SMFH

Boosie Gets Blasted For Comments About D-Wade's "Daughter"

Boosie has an interesting way to say and do things and this time, he's upset them folks.

illseed

by

Beatricatamoros

Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

illseed

by

Bobbie14

Sheck Wes Claims Klay Thompson Dissed Him When He Was Younger

Sheck Wes is using his encounter with Klay Thompson as a learning experience on what not to do when interacting with fans.

Simone Grant

by

lesialis2

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Nviedbyall

Wale Isn’t Here For Joe Budden’s Blunt Remarks

Joe Budden can’t get under Wale’s skin even if he wanted to.

Simone Grant

by

Mooman34

Draya Says Ex-Fiancé, Orlando’s Friends Are Driving Her Old Car

Orlando Scandrick slut shames Draya after she posts about his friends driving her old car.

Simone Grant

by

MichaelT

RIP Pop Smoke: Blueface Tells New York Rappers To Check In!

Blueface makes some serious sense in the death of Pop Smoke.

illseed

by

HotV $$$$