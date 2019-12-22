AllHipHop
Da Baby Said Dat Ain’t His Junk Exposed In Leaked Video! 😳

Simone Grant
by
-edited

Da Baby shut down rumors of a leaked video of his naked body being his real quick.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The internet, well ladies of the internet, mouths dropped and eyes went big after a leaked video of Da Baby holding his schlong was floating around on Twitter.

I mean everybody could not believe that laid before their eyes. You gotta actually see the video to know what I’m talking about.

The “Suge” rapper basically crushed the hearts of all ladies on the internet who saw the video saying in a three word tweet, “ion send nudes.”

Well damn, if it ain’t his, then whose is it? 

The guy in the video sure does sound like him. 

But then again, whoever that is in the video is playing Da Baby’s music in the background which makes me think if the person is trying to really make people believe that it is the rapper’s schlong in the video. 

Why would he play his own music? Kinda weird.

Word is, the video belongs to a porn star. But, who knows?

What y’all think? Do you think it’s Da Baby in that video?

