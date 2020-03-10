AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Might Have Major Legal Issue After Assault

illseed

There is looming litigation against DaBaby after he slapped fire out of a woman at a concert.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Somebody tell DaBaby to let his security do their job! The rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was at a concert on March 7 and everything seemed ok as DaBaby went through a dense crowd at a Tampa tour stop. A woman trying to get a picture flashed the rapper with her camera, seemingly set him off. And suddenly, "WHAP!" 

DaBaby says he thought Tyronesha Laws was a man...but, I have to say, "that ain't a defense." Whether it was a man or woman does not mean it was not an assault and unfortunately, it was a woman. It is a bad look. Welp, Tyronesha Laws has a lawyer now and is looking to get paid for that slap even though DaBaby said sorry. "Morgan & Morgan has been retained to represent the interest of Tyronesha Laws. Ms. Laws has received DaBaby's Instagram message. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk,” said a statement from the lawyer. 

By the way, I thought DaBaby was African! 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is R. Kelly Making Women Eat Doo-Doo?

According to reports, R. Kelly made Azriel Clary eat feces.

illseed

by

Annette edwards

College Claims Meek Mill Ditched Concert After Hitting Campus!

UMass students were all gussied up for a Meek Mill concert, but something went very wrong.

illseed

by

RichBX

Why Was Lil Boosie Apprehended By Cops?

The cops put Lil Boosie in cuffs over the weekend, but why?

illseed

Was Offset Beaten By Lil Baby's Crew?

Lil Baby has responded to allegations that his posse beat down Offset!

illseed

by

cujo6661187

Jay Electronica Gives Fans Another Heads-Up

For fans waiting for Jay Electronica, he just sent another message.

illseed

by

YourDaddyboy

Nicki Minaj's Hubby Registers As a Sex Offender In LA, Has Trinidad Mad

Trinidad is PO'd at Nicki Minaj and her spouse because they didn't know he was a sex offender.

illseed

by

Noname

DaBaby Offers $10k To Anyone With Footage Of Him Smacking Female

Da Baby wants to take legal action after smacking a fan who wanted a picture.

Simone Grant

by

PointGuard_QB

Lamar Odom Deletes All Pictures Of Fiancé, Sabrina Parr, Off His Instagram

Lamar Odom may have called off his engagement to Sabrina Parr.

Simone Grant

by

arianapham

Did Obama Secretly Help Joe Biden Out?

Obeezy might be pulling some strings behind the scenes!

illseed

by

realest357

Fetty Wap’s Baby’s Mother Suggests He Isn’t Doing Much For Their Two Children

Lezhae claims Fetty Wap isn’t really involved in their children’s lives.

Simone Grant