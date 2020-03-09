AllHipHop
DaBaby Offers $10k To Anyone With Footage Of Him Smacking Female

Simone Grant

Da Baby might be on his Up Close N Personal tour, but he doesn’t want his fans that close.

(AllHipHop Rumors) During his Up Close N Personal tour at Whiskey North in Tampa, Florida, DaBaby got pretty angry at a female fan who was trying to get a picture or video of him.

A video is surfacing the internet of the Charlotte rap star physically assaulting his fan as she extended her arm to get a better angle. 

Now, DaBaby is offering $10 to anyone who has more footage of why he put his hands on his female fan. 

He is actually taking this pretty seriously given his history of putting his hands on his fans. Just last year, DaBaby punched a fan for touching his chain. He has also been in a physical altercation with a party promoter, and his security has been involved in attacking another female fan. 

The rapper took to his Instagram story to not only off money to anyone who has a better camera angle of the incident, but also asked if anyone knows the fan’s government name so he can give it to his lawyer.

EDFC7AC6-D7E7-4A15-877F-997153068DF6

DaBaby has since received backlash for his violent behavior. 

The internet has been coming for him endlessly calling him abusive and insinuating he needs anger management classes. He offered an apology for his behavior saying the fan had her light from her phone in his face and allegedly hit him in the face with it. 

