DaBaby Thwarts Tekashi 69 & Nicki Minaj's No. 1 Song Dreams!

illseed

Nicki & 69 wanted to be Number 1, but it was not meant to be.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nicki Minaj and Tekashi69 thought they were going to be number one on the charts this week with "Trollz." However, their efforts were completely upended by DaBaby. DaBaby is back on top of the charts like he never left. That’s because he never left DaBaby is on top of the charts with "Rockstar" again for the third week in a row. 

Tekashi is definitely going to be complaining because he has felt that the game was rigged against him primarily because of his past as a snitch and a pedophile (is pedo ever in the "past"?). Honestly, I think it’s highly possible that Takashi‘s reign has run its course and that the music really isn’t that good. 

Make no mistake about it the video is colorful and endears itself to the LGBTQ community for its flamboyant use of rainbows. Little kids might even be interested in this piece of crap because he’s using such colorful imagery but make no mistake about it this is not for the kids. 

It is my opinion that this is another symptom of the problems the music industry that is rampant with irresponsibility. I am hoping that Tekashi69 completely flops and is forced to rethink his life and how it impacts others. And I do not mean the guys he was committing crimes with. I mean the public at large and the young people that are influenced by him in the upmost negative ways.

At least Nicki looks stunning, like when she first came out.

Here is DaBaby and Roddy Ricch! "Rockstar!"

The song is trash. And Nicki trash too. The computer bots are tired

