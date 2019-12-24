Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Stole", But Here's Allegedly How!

(AllHipHop Rumors) OK, first of all, this is the way this is going to go down. Dame Dash is talking about Jay-Z again. And why? People keep asking about Jay-Z to Dame. But in this last one, Dame said Jay STOLE from him. This is exactly what he said:

Damon accused Jay-Z of devaluing the brand by disassociated himself with it, only to launch a new "Roc" brand - Roc Nation in 2008 - in a $150 million deal with Live Nation.

Damon said the root of the problem was Jay-Z's ego. According to Dame, Jay-Z could not share the spotlight with his former partner.

"He wanted to be the boss and have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened," Damon told 92.3's Big Boy during a recent interview.

It's doubtful the legendary trio will ever reconcile either according to Dame.

"No matter what, I feel he robbed me. Period. And no matter what, I’m always gonna feel that way," Damon said. Here is the video:

Now, this Brit dude that is very witty has basically created a whole video chronicling the beginning and end of Roc-A-Fella Records. I think it is pretty entertaining, but the crazy thing is the narrator really a Dame Dash hater. Nevertheless, AllHipHop gets a quick look...lol! This is super, duper entertaining!

So, this really isn't all that much about "how much Jay stole from Dame" but more like how Dame has imploded. Sheesh!