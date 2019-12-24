AllHipHop
Login

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Stole", But Here's Allegedly How!

illseed
by

(AllHipHop Rumors) OK, first of all, this is the way this is going to go down. Dame Dash is talking about Jay-Z again. And why? People keep asking about Jay-Z to Dame. But in this last one, Dame said Jay STOLE from him. This is exactly what he said:

Damon accused Jay-Z of devaluing the brand by disassociated himself with it, only to launch a new "Roc" brand - Roc Nation in 2008 - in a $150 million deal with Live Nation.

Damon said the root of the problem was Jay-Z's ego. According to Dame, Jay-Z could not share the spotlight with his former partner.

"He wanted to be the boss and have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened," Damon told 92.3's Big Boy during a recent interview.

It's doubtful the legendary trio will ever reconcile either according to Dame.

"No matter what, I feel he robbed me. Period. And no matter what, I’m always gonna feel that way," Damon said.

Here is the video: 

Now, this Brit dude that is very witty has basically created a whole video chronicling the beginning and end of Roc-A-Fella Records. I think it is pretty entertaining, but the crazy thing is the narrator really a Dame Dash hater. Nevertheless, AllHipHop gets a quick look...lol! This is super, duper entertaining! 

So, this really isn't all that much about "how much Jay stole from Dame" but more like how Dame has imploded. Sheesh! 

Comments
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion On The Same Song? And DaBaby!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
GrafixArtista007
GrafixArtista007Love this. Would love to see more girl power and beautiful magic in this world!
Is Stevie J Talking About Faith Evans In His Twitter Rant?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Da Baby Said Dat Ain’t His Junk Exposed In Leaked Video! 😳
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Future And Lori Harvey Are A Wrap!
illseed
illseed
12
Last Reply· by
Yaa
YaaWe use to call these women whores....
Iggy Azalea Announces Her & Playboi Carti Are Done Amid Pregnancy Rumors
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
8
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinImagine someone liking a culture so much they decide they will exclusively date those men, walk, talk, dance, twist…
Tekashi 69 Will Be A Permanent Snitch! Does DaBaby Have A Sex Tape? Meek's Baby?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Another PR Stunt? Kim Kardashian Criticized For Darker Skin On New Magazine Cover
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
GrafixArtista007
GrafixArtista007Positive = real. Real is hopefully positive.
Post Malone Caught Using The N-Word! Will Floyd Mayweather Beat Up NBA Young Boy?!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneHe's a retard for saying that shit. Doesn't change much but with no tattoos in sight, i'd love to know how old this is.
Is Love and Hip Hop Trying To Use Plus Size Model’s To Boost Ratings?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Sou1jah
Sou1jah100% Truth!!
Nick Cannon Strikes Back At Eminem AGAIN! But Does He Have EVEN MORE?
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI didn't realise how much shit Em pilled on Mariah & Nick.. Totally understand why Nick is salty but he's never gonna…