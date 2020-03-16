AllHipHop
DaniLeigh & Da Baby Release New Video Despite Baby Mama Drama

Simone Grant

Both ladies threw subs at each other on social media.

Da Baby has two beautiful ladies possibly arguing over him.

Word is, DaBaby and singer DaniLeigh have something going on with each other, and his child’s mother, MeMe, ain’t with it. 

MeMe sent out a series of subs including calling Dani obsessed and claiming she has her blocked.

Dani responded by telling MeMe to “get a job” and said all of MeMe’s tweets were about her when confronted by a tweeter user about subtweeting. 

Well I’m assuming Dani ain’t worried about MeMe and isn’t letting anyone stop her bag, as she just released the visuals to her latest single, “Levi High.” 

The two get real close and comfortable as the two try to evade the police. 

