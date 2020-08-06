AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Dice Raw Speaks On Black Thought Ghost Writers Accusations!

illseed

Dice Raw fires back on those that saved black thought needed a ghost rider at any point in his career.

(AllHipHop Rumors) One thing is for sure, and two things are for certain! We don’t believe that  Black Thought of The Roots needed a ghostwriter in his career. The man has been rapping forever and is one of the most revered lyricists is in Hip-Hop. He's like the best RIGHT NOW, along with Royce Da 5'9". 

The singer Jaguar Wright said a lot of things about a lot of people, and most of those things were bad. But from a pure Hip-Hop point of you, the idea that Black Thought had ghost riders is one of the most unsettling things I’ve heard in a long time. Obviously, this is not including the Common sexual impropriety claims! 

Dice Raw, one of the other crewmembers, has recently stepped in to check that notion. He is one of the other dope rappers in The Roots collective from Philly. He is also on "Clones" with Malik B and has always been nice. He’s also written quite a few hooks in songs with The Roots also too. So it needs to be stated that he is dope in his own right! Matter of fact, Jaguar Wright said DICE RAW was one of the Black Thought ghostwriters, not just Malik B. He said, "Ni99as from my era don't believe in ghostwriting!!!!! I never did it! Never will! That's real spill!!!!! The only thing: this tweet was deleted. Why? Maybe typos, maybe something else. I don't know. 

He seems to deny that Black Thought has ever used ghostwriters and even seems offended. Peep:

The other thing is that he makes the claim the Jaguar Wright is mentally ill and to pray for her. Now that part I am not sure about, because the sources I am getting are saying that she is telling enough truths to be considered a problem. Her mental health isn't really in question - the facts are! I will leave it at that!

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tahiry Hit Vado With Two Apples Before Choking Assault

Vado has apologized for attacking Tahiry, but some are asking why doesn't Tahiry catch the drama.

illseed

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

harryjohn21

Murder of FBG Duck Gets Even Sadder, Keef Mocks His Death...And More!

It looks like gangstas have dramatically changed through the years. Now we laugh at the death of our enemies.

illseed

by

$MKingpin

The Migos' Takeoff Accused Of Rape Of "Jane Doe"

The reports have Takeoff looking like a pure savage! He denies the charge of rape.

illseed

Common May Not Have Any Worries, Post Jaguar Wright Accusations

There are three sides to every story. Will Common tell his?

illseed

by

Milliack

Sources: Biz Markie Is "Doing Better"

Biz Markie has been hospitalized for week, but the legendary artist is reportedly improving.

illseed

Jaguar Wright Accuses Common Of Sexual Assault, Blasts The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Over Alleged Malik B Disrespect

Jaguar Wright empties a full clip! And Common, The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Are Targeted!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

What Made 42 Dugg Run From The Cops In The First Place?

42 Dugg has some legal issues to face, but he should be ok as long as he complies here on.

illseed

Soon-To-Be Grandpop T.I. Is Too Funny As Zonnique Reveals Pregnancy

T.I. becomes a grandfather and his response is hilarious, but is he cool with it?

illseed

Juelz Santana Is Home Today And Bobby Shmurda In Mid-August!

Juelz Santana and Bobby Shmurda are both coming home during Black August!

illseed