Did ASAP Ferg Get Kicked Out Of ASAP Mob?

illseed

Does this all boil down to the money, money, money?

(AllHipHop Rumors) ASAP Ferg has been kicked out of the entire ASAP Mob. How did this happen? I have no idea but it seems like the internal issues have gone full-blown public. First of all, ASAP Rocky has had no comment on anything that is going on. But ASAP Barry and ASAP Illz have both commented on the dismissal. I had no idea that ASAP Illz was the one that started the whole ASAP Mob. But this apparently is true, and he has been the most vocal about this dismissal.

Now ASAP Ferg has not really said anything about this. But, he did respond slightly with a Meek Mill song that had Diddy talking about family, money, and loyalty. Or something. I’m not gonna go back and transcribe the words but you get his point. He didn’t say much after that. The weird thing is I thought Ferg was dropping ASAP anyway. But, clearly they were still a crew.

Hopefully, these guys work it out, because New York cannot really afford to take any losses in the way I see it. A$AP Mob needs A$AP Ferg on their team. I don’t know where the money is coming from but, At this point, A$AP Ferg is the most recognizable name in the crew. Rocky is out here doing his pretty-boy thing! 

Bring back Nipsey! Sorry that popped out! lol!!

