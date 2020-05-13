Did Boosie Just Say He Got Sex For His 12-Year Old...By A Grown Woman?

It seems like Lil Boosie is ok with stuff most of us are not OK with!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I am late. But I had to let this marinate. Lil Boosie is one of the more polarizing figures in rap music. Boosie is a parent, but he has some very polarizing techniques.

The rapper recently went eon live and made some startling revelations that may get him in trouble later down the line! He got on IG Live and said the following.

“My 9-year-old, 10-year-old, I done showed them how to put on a rubber. Before he even starts having sex, I showed my sons how to put on a rubber.I’m training these boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown, super grown checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She check me out. I know what the f#ck she did to them, she checked me out that b#tch. I’m getting them prepared man.”

Prepared for what!?!

Of course, we have a major issue with pedophilia in our communities. These loathed individuals are not created in test tubes. The come out of our homes, communities and parenting. I am definitely not one to judge, but this is madness. Hoping he gets educated on better ways to do things, because this ain't it!