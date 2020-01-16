AllHipHop
Did Boosie Put The Paws On George Zimmerman?

Simone Grant
by

Lil Boosie says the internet is lying after claims of him knocking out George Zimmerman start circulating the internet.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lil Boosie said what he said and he said he didn’t fight George Zimmerman, in the parking lot of a Miami big box store.

Zimmerman is probably one of the most disliked men in the world right now after shooting, killing, and getting acquitted of the 2012 murder of unarmed teen, Trayvon Martin.

The internet is saying that Boosie spotted Zimmerman and confronted him saying, “Hey, you that fat ass ni**a who killed Trayvon right?”

Boosie took to Instagram to refute any speculations that he and Zimmerman got down. It’s being said that the rapper sustained a busted lip and nose, facial injuries and was in police custody. Zimmerman allegedly suffered a seizure after the rapper knocked him out.

All this is ALLEGED by the way.

Whatever the case is, Boosie ain’t here for it and said he never seen Zimmerman in his life, only on tv. He also made sure to mention his newest business venture- his personalized line of noodles. 

What y’all think went down?

