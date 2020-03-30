AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Did Drake Just Preview A Song With Griselda?

illseed

That union of the North is coming along nicely with Drake at the helm.

(AllHipHop Rumors) It looks like the internets have done it again! They found some vocals from the man himself - DRIZZY! Drake was a bit late to get down with the Griselda Records Team that happens to add or give street cred to anything that they touch. Now, we all know Drake has no street cred like me. 

But, we ain't talking about street cred right now - we are talking about Hip-Hop. Hip-Hop is where good music matters and Drake is one of the dudes at the forefront in this era. I wish Kendrick worked as hard as Drake, but that's another story completely. On the flips side, those Grizzy dudes bring the heat in every form and fashion with the exception of commercially popular stuff. Apparently, they are still very wealthy, but they have not really mainstreamed despite being on big ass Time Square billboards and late-night TV shows. So this is mutually beneficial. 

via GIPHY

And I happen to believe the song will be dope! What do you think? 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Clipse Were Set To Reunite, But Coronavirus!

The Clipse Were Set To Reunite, But Coronavirus Stopped It!

illseed

by

whatsappsniffer

Some Good News About Kanye West

Some Good News About Kanye West

illseed

by

illseed

Kodak Black Tries To Pick Fight With Megan Thee Stallion

Kodak Black And Megan Thee Stallion should be friends, but it looks like Kodak not feeling it...from behind bars.

illseed

by

Gamer boy

Joe Budden And Jay Electronica Trade Barbs Over Jay-Z and A Written Testimony

Joe Budden And Jay Electronica decided to be frenemies on social media.

illseed

by

Steve D

Hassan Campbell Says He's "Coming For" Afrika Bambaataa Over Alleged Child Molestation

Hassan Campbell Says He's "Coming For" Afrika Bambaataa Over Alleged Child Molestation

illseed

by

power_720

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Denies Gay Orgy Crystal Meth Claims

Andrew Gillum admitted he was drunk out of his mind, but denies doing crystal meth at a wild wedding party in a hotel room with a few guys.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kodak Black Raps About "Kids In China That Been Eating Bats For A Snack"

Kodak Black Raps About "Kids In China That Been Eating Bats For A Snack"

illseed

by

MattBane

Casanova Asks For Prayers After Laughing At Coronavirus

Less than a week ago, Casanova laughed at coronavirus. Today, he's asking for prayers.

illseed

Will Instagram & Record Labels Shut Down D-Nice & All DJ's?

D-Nice shook up the world, but the word on the block is the record labels want in.

illseed

by

SoCold6

Quarantined: Trick Daddy Losing It Over Not Going To Strip Club!

Somebody get some coronavirus-free strollers over to Trick Daddy - STAT!

illseed