Did Future Take Lori Harvey On A Baecation?

Simone Grant
by

I wonder if Steve Harvey approves of his baby girl, Lori Harvey going out the country with Future.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Future adding stamps to his passport with his new alleged lady, Lori Harvey by his side.

The rapper might be tryna wife Steve Harvey’s daughter as he flew her out to Lagos, Nigeria for his concert set for December 29th.

They have yet to post pictures together but Lori been flicking it up on the gram tagging her location which is the same as her boo.

I wonder what Steve Harvey thinks of his daughter going out with the king of baby daddies. 

What y’all think? Do they make a cute couple or should she RUN?

