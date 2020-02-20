Did Kanye West Fire His Sunday Service Church Choir?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Well, folks, you heard it here first. I am getting word that Kanye West has let go of his whole church choir, apparently leaving some people without the joy of a perfect job.

Kanye West hit a lick a little over a year ago when he moved from Trump supporter, MAGA hat wearer and Lil Pump collaborator to religious zealot. Now, in his defense, he was rooted in some sort of spiritual base many years ago. However, that was a long time ago. Last year, Kanye dropped Jesus Is King.

He collaborated with people like Joel Olsteen and expanded his base by doing these weird performance art pieces. People ate it up and Kanye made more money last year than he had in a great many years. All from #SundayService and religion!

That video shows the massive nature of the choir. I am not sure what those people got paid, but even if they got minimum wage, that's a lot of money when you add it all up! MC Hammer didn't have a squad that big! I don't know why, but the crew has been released.

My source tells me that Kanye is unaware of the unceremonious release of these fine human beings, but I do not believe this. How could he NOT know that HIS choir is being fired/laid off? It does not make any sense to me. So, I think perhaps there was some messaging to keep Ye from being the bad guy. Just my opinion.

By the way...they have a name: The Sunday Service Choir.

I am sure there is a church dying for these fine people!