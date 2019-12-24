AllHipHop
Login

Did Keyshia Cole Deactivate Her Instagram Account Over Trollers?

Simone Grant
by

O.T. Genesis don’t play when it comes to his music not being acknowledged so took his talents to Pornhub!

Y’all just can’t let the girl live.

If you’ve been following the whole O.T. Genesis/Keyshia Cole beef then I’m sure what’s running through your head right now is, “Really, girl!”

So here’s a quick rundown if you’ve been out the look. O.T. did a hilarious remake and shot a music video for “Never Knew” which was basically a remix of Keyshia Cole’s, “Love.” 

The internet thought it was one of the funniest things they’ve seen all year, but our girl Ms. Cole didn’t. She wasn’t feeling the rapper taking her hit and making it his own saying she would like her classics to be left alone.

“Never Knew” was shortly after taken off YouTube. This did not sit well with Genesis. He took to Instagram to let everyone know that you are not about to play with him. He announced that the music video could now be viewed on Pornhub. 

Welp, I guess she couldn’t handle the scrutiny and has deactivated her Instagram for the time being. 

What y’all think? Should Keyshia be tripping over the remix to the song and should she have deactivated her account?  

Comments
Safaree & Erica Mena’s Entourage Jumps A Man Over Nicki Minaj Comment
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Is Stevie J Talking About Faith Evans In His Twitter Rant?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Da Baby Said Dat Ain’t His Junk Exposed In Leaked Video! 😳
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Future And Lori Harvey Are A Wrap!
illseed
illseed
21
Last Reply· by
StarOne*
StarOne*For a woman she's giving a name...for a man he's a STUD.
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Stole", But Here's Allegedly How!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/download-nf-paid-my-dues-mp3-1/
Tekashi 69 Will Be A Permanent Snitch! Does DaBaby Have A Sex Tape? Meek's Baby?
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
rammu18
rammu18this is very sad check out https://targetehrlogin.us/ if you work at target company
Iggy Azalea Announces Her & Playboi Carti Are Done Amid Pregnancy Rumors
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
8
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinImagine someone liking a culture so much they decide they will exclusively date those men, walk, talk, dance, twist…
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion On The Same Song? And DaBaby!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
GrafixArtista007
GrafixArtista007Love this. Would love to see more girl power and beautiful magic in this world!
Another PR Stunt? Kim Kardashian Criticized For Darker Skin On New Magazine Cover
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
GrafixArtista007
GrafixArtista007Positive = real. Real is hopefully positive.
Post Malone Caught Using The N-Word! Will Floyd Mayweather Beat Up NBA Young Boy?!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneHe's a retard for saying that shit. Doesn't change much but with no tattoos in sight, i'd love to know how old this is.