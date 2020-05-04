AllHipHop
Did Kodak Black Get Beat Up By Jail Guards?

illseed

Kodak Black is going to have a very hard way in the bing if he doesn't get some help.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kodak Black is one of the most confounding characters ever in the Hip-Hop game. Looks like he is having more difficult times in jail. This time, they are alleging that the rapper was beaten down by a gang of six thugs aka prison guards. 

According to a report by The Shaderoom, the officer plucked his genitals and said: "You're not so gangster now, you're going to need a bigger set." That is some sadistic mess! They also said that Kodak is unable to reveal what happened, because he has no phone privileges. All of this is heresy and based on the "testimony" of inmates. 

I am not the biggest fan of Kodak, but he doesn't deserve this, that I know of.

Here are some of the screengrabs.

DAMN, homie!

